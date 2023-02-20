Subscription payments: Benefits and options for tooling

6 benefits of subscription payments

Success in the SaaS universe means engaging in long-term relationships with your customers. The subscription model is the best way to achieve this.

There are numerous benefits to the subscription payment system:

Predictable income

Operating a one-time payment model requires constantly attracting new customers in order to earn revenue. One-time payments also increase the difficulty of calculating how much revenue you’ll earn each month.

Subscription payments, on the other hand, offer you predictable income—customers make payments on a regular basis. The payment amount and date of payment is usually decided at the time of sale, so you’re able to predict your revenue each month easily.

Convenience of automation

Automatic payments are convenient because, well, they’re automatic. Meaning, you don’t have to think about them. Having a subscription payment and billing system in place allows you to automate your recurring payments and produce invoices for each individual transaction.

Expansionary revenue

Subscription payments open the door for more upselling and cross-selling opportunities, therefore expanding your revenue. Since you now have continuous contact with your customers, you develop a strong bond of trust, making it easier to market add-ons. Additionally, once customers budget the subscription monthly fees, they’ll see the add-ons as more affordable.

Relationship building

Essentially, subscription payments allow more time for customer relationship building. Subscription billing collates data, while also making changes to customer accounts and reports. You can focus on building your brand while the billing system focuses on the nitty gritty: invoices, communication, and personalized billing experiences.

Less CAC recovery time

Customer acquisition costs, or CAC, umbrella the total cost of sales and marketing efforts required to acquire a customer. Utilizing a subscription payment system will result in less CAC recovery time. Of course, the length of time customers remain subscribed will vary. Keeping customers interested in your product is up to you; however, the subscription model is changing the script on retention and managing ongoing relationships.

Maximized profits

The subscription model can maximize profits in more ways than one. You can collect foreign currency through subscription billing, expanding your customer base and therefore bringing in more revenue opportunities.

Some billing servicess offer the ability to send coupons and discounts to customers. Offering coupons on occasion may entice customers to stay, improving your retention and customer loyalty.

Finally, a seamless billing experience will make customers happy, increasing lifetime value, or LTV.