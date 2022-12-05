The 7 most important SaaS metrics to track (and when to track them)

Stage 2: Early

You need to master your unit economics—the ratio of revenue and spend per customer—or you won't know if you can sustain a profitable business.

The first component of your SaaS unit economics is your customer Lifetime Value. The LTV is the total revenue value of a customer over their lifespan with your company. This tells you the long-term value of those conversions that you're seeing today—which is why it's so important if you want to set your company up for future success.

The second component you'll need to establish with your unit economics is your company's Customer Acquisition Cost. These are expenses that are necessary for bringing in new customers. It's essential to account for these costs when you're evaluating your long-term business model because you want to make sure that these inevitable costs are going to be paid back—along with a sustainable profit.

Once you know your LTV and your CAC, you can determine how the two metrics compare. The ratio of LTV:CAC should be at least 3:1 for your company to be profitable. If you don't have this, you don't have a viable business model.

David Skok believes that an unexpectedly high CAC and a failure to overcome those expenses with customers' LTV is one of the largest causes of startup failure. Your company absolutely cannot survive if your LTV and CAC are off balance. You'll lose cash quickly and crash just as you're trying to fully launch.

How this aligns with your objectives

You'll know you're at this stage when you're not just looking for people interested in your idea anymore. Now you're looking for customers who will pay for the Minimum Viable Product you create. This is important because product-market fit is one of the most important factors for SaaS growth.

This stage will probably involve multiple test iterations of your MVP as you figure out how to turn your proposed value into a product that customers will pay for. It is very important to start thinking about your pricing strategy at this stage so you can lay a good foundation to consistently optimize your monetization throughout the lifetime of your business.

It's important to keep LTV:CAC in mind when developing your pricing strategy, because maximizing LTV through pricing will help your LTV:CAC ratio remain high.

This is how to calculate LTV:

This is how to calculate CAC:

This ratio will continue to be valuable through all stages and will take on added significance when you have more customers with longer lifetimes. But you should not wait until these later stages to start measuring LTV:CAC because it will be too late to take action. Be proactive and start thinking about these metrics at the Early Stage.