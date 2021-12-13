Customer engagement: Definition, benefits, and strategies to improve your retention

Offer incentives

While you are tracking your customer engagement metrics, you could identify drops in activity. It could be the right time to offer incentives, such as "You've renewed your contract 12 times, get one month free!"

You can encourage them to participate in a rewards program to get discounts on future services.

Launch a VIP program

Consider launching a VIP program to reward your most loyal customers. Being part of such a program is often a big enough incentive to continue using products and recommending them to others.

Have great customer support

To succeed while using your product, customers need high-quality customer support. It should be readily available whenever they have questions.

The support must be ongoing and highly proactive. By analyzing your customers' behavior, you can gain insights into areas they need help with. By offering it at the right time, you are strengthening the emotional connection.

Consider employing in-app chats to provide one-on-one easily accessible help to your customers. As a bonus, you can use the chat to ask specific questions about their engagement.

Ask customers for opinions

One of the best and simplest ways to improve engagement is to ask customers what they think about your product directly. Launch a short NPS survey to learn your customers' opinions to gain valuable insight.

When customers see that they help your company grow, they become more attached to it and often turn into brand ambassadors.

Educate customers about your services

If you notice that a customer is regularly engaging with only a certain number of features, communicate the benefits of other services. Let them know about vast opportunities of options they aren't utilizing.

Make engaging instructional videos, step-by-step articles, and webinars to help your target audience and customers visualize how they can maximize your services.

Offer insight into how your product/service can be relevant to their company as it grows and changes.