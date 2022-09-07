Monthly active users: Why and how to calculate and track

How MAU can detect future churn

We talked earlier how about how simply counting your number of users wasn't very useful and that if you have a lot of users that are not actually using the product, then you likely have a high churn rate. People who aren't happy with a product do not use it. People who do not use a product eventually decide to stop paying for it. By the time your overall users metric has dropped, they've already churned.

This is where monthly active users as a metric can become useful. If you notice a drop in your monthly active users or your daily active users, then it could indicate a problem with your service that is causing people to become unhappy with it. These people haven't churned yet, but unless it's normal seasonal ebb and flow of business, they are at risk of churning. By looking for drops in these two KPIs, particularly drops that are out of the ordinary, you can get a heads up that you may have an increase in churn rate. You'll then be able to look at other metrics and user surveys in more detail and attempt to rectify the problem before you lose customers.