The 6 common reasons customers churn

To prevent churn, you must understand why customers leave your service. The more you know about how churn occurs, the easier it is to build processes that alleviate potential issues.



There are a number of reasons a customer leaves your service, each requiring a different kind of solution. Here are six of the most common causes of churn.

1. You have poor customer fit

If you’re not bringing in the right kind of customers, it’s impossible to grow your business long term. Building quantified buyer personas and understanding their needs help ensure that every customer you acquire is a good fit for your product or service. A good customer needs to not only use the product but also get value from it.

2. Your platform doesn’t meet customer expectations

When a new customer purchases your service, they do so to accomplish a specific task or goal. If your product doesn’t meet your customers’ expectations, they will become frustrated with the lack of functionality and will churn. One of the primary functions of your value proposition is to match these expectations; failing to do so leads to churn.

3. Your competitor makes a better offer

Customers have any number of options to choose from when picking a provider. This competition is at the core of every market. When customers see more value in the service your competitors provide, they’ll churn. It’s important to understand where your company fits into the bigger market landscape.

4. The customer couldn’t reach their goals

Even if your service has all the right features and provides a seamless user experience, customers who cannot achieve their intended outcome will churn. It’s important to understand when a customer cancellation is outside of your control.

5. Your recurring subscription failed

Subscription payments are the crux of your business. Make sure to review the connection points between your merchant provider, bank, and payment processor to alleviate any issues. This type of churn is a purely mechanical failure of your tools that should be easy to avoid.

6. The customer’s credit card failed

Credit card failures due to exceeding a limit or the card expiring are referred to as delinquent churn. When a customer can’t make their recurring payment as a result of delinquency, such as a merchant or banking failure, that is involuntary churn. You should have stopgaps in place to ensure that these kinds of failures don’t occur.

These six reasons are some of the most common ways your customers can churn. Once you understand how and why your specific customers are churning, it’s easy to put processes and strategies in place to combat it.