Pricing analysts: What they do & why they're so important for business

What does a pricing analyst do?

A pricing analyst works with complex data examining industry standards and pricing strategies of competitors to help businesses determine and set competitive prices. They study consumer habits to determine how much people are willing to pay for various products and look for patterns in consumer spending. Pricing analysts conduct mathematical analyses, impact analyses, and extensive research to find their conclusions.

Mathematical analysis

Let’s break down mathematical analysis. Pricing analysts use mathematical analysis to track pricing trends in the marketplace using industry databases and other resources.

Here at Paddle, our pricing analysts use our internal algorithm for multiple tasks:

Identify target customers' willingness to pay and distinguish between high and low-value buyers.

Inform on optimal price points for different packages and services.

Enable different adoption vs. monetization scenarios that cater to the business’ revenue goals and target market.

Generate packages that serve the market, including analysis of bundling opportunities and add-ons

Through mathematical analysis, our analysts use relative preference to glean market insights and preferences. In the end, all this information is used to integrate a client’s internal dataset with our recommendations to guide a contextually relevant strategy.