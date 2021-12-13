What is a pricing committee & do you need one?

The problem with traditional pricing committees

Like many aspects of business, the idealized version of a pricing committee often fails to manifest in reality. Putting together a team that will do the job effectively requires a lot of work, a fair amount of foresight, and a bit of luck. If the team assembled isn't chosen correctly, they could end up having very little effect on profitability. Worse, they could end up being a detriment to the process.





Pricing committees require a lot of context

The roles on a pricing committee have a very specific set of requirements. You need team members who will have an intimate understanding of pricing and market dynamics, but who also have an intimate understanding of how all the moving parts of your business work together. This often results in the choice between assigning roles internally, where people may not have the pricing expertise, or hiring outsiders, who will not have the knowledge of company culture needed.





Pricing committees can weigh down the decision-making process

Another big trend in business these days is to become more agile. The ability to adapt on the fly to changing conditions and make decisions quickly is undoubtedly a benefit to business operations. When pricing changes need to go through a committee, the process can get bogged down. Every extra bit of bureaucracy at a company reduces its agility.