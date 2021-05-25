2. Competitor-based pricing

What is it?: A competitor-based pricing method provides simplicity, accuracy, and relatively low risk.

Competitor-based pricing is a more research-intensive approach than cost-plus. Assess the pricing of your immediate competition and average the results for a price point in a competitive ballpark.

Pros: A competitor-based pricing strategy can be effective, so long as your goods are congruent with those of your competitor. If your industry is particularly saturated with competitors, competitor-based pricing is likely to give you an accurate pricing point that will allow you to remain competitive while focusing on adding superior value compared to your peers. It’s also less likely to lead to financial ruin - what’s good for your competitor is good for you!

Cons: By essentially copying your competitors, you run the risk every student with a wandering eye runs into during a test - if your customers are making mistakes in their pricing, then you’ll likely inherit those mistakes too.

Competitor-based pricing brings a certain stability, but its extremely local and context-dependent focus can lead to a stifling focus on short-term thinking, as well as plenty of lost opportunities where a plan more singularly adapted to your company’s vision would have benefited you financially.

Is it the pricing method for you?: The risk of homogeneous thinking goes double in the SaaS field because of the importance of buyer personas. Defining your personas, and tailoring your market approach to them, is so important. Go too far with competitor-based pricing, and you’ll find yourself selling more to a competitor’s customer base than to your own.

We can see the risks and benefits of competitor-based pricing in this graph. Companies A, B, & C have all used competitor research to plan their price points - B & C are almost identical in that sense. When times are good, they all fare equally well - but when there’s a downturn, they all fall at the same time, with Company A being a little quicker to react and change tack. Company D was more dynamic in its approach, started lower, and had a dip or two along the way, but was able to cope better with the downturn in the market.