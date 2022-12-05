Revenue enhancement: 5 ways to increase revenue from existing streams

10 top tools for subscription and SaaS businesses and how to choose the right ones for your business

Why revenue enhancement is crucial for subscription businesses

Enhancing revenue will not only put more money in your company’s pocket, but it will also have a positive impact on other SaaS metrics—CAC, LTV, ARR, MRR, and more. I’ll unpack a few.

Higher customer lifetime value (LTV) is something all recurring revenue companies should be striving for. Customer LTV is the total dollar amount you’re likely to receive from an individual customer over the life of their account with your product.

You want customers to stay with your company for as long as possible and spend as much money as they can while they are with you. Revenue enhancement can help accomplish this. When you get customers to buy into upselling and cross selling (which I’ll break down further in a bit), you’re raising the LTV on each specific customer.

Less market penetration needed

Market penetration is the extent to which a product is recognized and bought by customers in a particular market. In the pricing world, when we hear “market penetration” we immediately think of “penetration pricing,” which is a tactic that helps companies gain footing in a new market by offering a significantly lower price than what people would expect to pay, as an effort to acquire customers faster.

While penetration pricing helps acquire customers quickly, it’s not the best long-term strategy because it’s difficult to build customer loyalty and requires you to raise prices quickly to grow the business.

Instead of spending resources on penetrating a new market and taking the risk of penetration pricing, revenue enhancement will help you refocus your efforts on existing customers.

Less customer acquisition costs

Customer acquisition cost is the total cost of sales and marketing efforts that are required to acquire a customer. High CAC can ruin a subscription business’ profits. Instead of spending ample time selling to new customers, enhance the existing revenue with current customers. CAC and LTV go hand in hand. You want your LTV to be high and your CAC to be low. Revenue enhancement helps achieve the best possible LTV: CAC ratio possible.

Higher MRR, ARR, and overall revenue

Monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, measures the total amount of predictable revenue that a company expects on a monthly basis. Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, is MRR times 12.

Higher MRR, ARR, and revenue can all come from performing revenue enhancement on your current customers. Let’s say you cross sell a $100 add on to 50 customers this year. That revenue enhancement gives you a $5,000 higher MRR, that’s a $60,000 increase in ARR from a cross or upsell.