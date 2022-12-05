3. Testing different price points and different plan packages

You should create your price points based on buyers' willingness to pay—but don't then set it and forget it. Test different price points for your pricing tiers over time, and experiment with different features in different tiers. Your market is always evolving, and with that willingness to pay and feature preferences change over time. A new price point, a new tier, or a new feature in a package could drive up-sells.

Cross-sells can drive revenue increases when you offer services and products to compliment the service a customer already pays for. You can drive the most cross-sells by:

Offering one main product and several supplementary products:

Starting by offering single product will allow you to hone in on market-product fit and make sure this product meets your customers' needs. Add-ons give you the opportunity to monetize those existing customers that you already know are a good fit while keeping the focus around your main product. Twilio does this by offering one main API and several related supplementary service—which has allowed them to create loyal customers that contribute 59% more revenue each year than the year before.

Offering several related products:

Offering several related products allows you to many different ways to get into an organization, and then cross-sell to different team members in that organization who have different needs. Clearbit does this by offering several APIs that serve different functions, but could all be used by different members of the same team.

Continuing to develop new features based on customers' feedback:

Customers may be willing to pay more for additional features, and continuing to innovate your product and create helpful additions gives you more opportunities to cross-sell these supplements. Develop based on your customers' feedback—you're more likely to create an additional feature that is truly useful to them, and they're more likely to want to pay for it.

Always remain open to honest conversations with your customers about why and how upgrades and cross-sells can improve their experience with your product.

