Key differences between tiered pricing vs volume pricing

There is often some confusion between tiered pricing and volume pricing because they are both based on a quantity discount. The subtle difference is all down to the unit thresholds, which makes a difference in the customer's total discount.

With tiered pricing, the product or service is priced for the range (or segment) in which it's included. The way the discount works within a tiered pricing strategy is that the price per unit decreases once each quantity within a tier has been sold.

Using the same example as above, if a customer were to choose to purchase a number of units within the third tier for 5-9 units, the first unit would be at standard price ($200), the following 2-4 units would be at a discounted rate ($170), and the units purchased within the 5-9 range would be at a further discounted rate ($160).

With volume pricing, the amount of discount is still determined by the number of units purchased by the customer. However, the discount is applied to all units. The greater the demand for your product or service, the greater the discount on each and every unit within the set price ranges.

Say a customer of yours purchases 6 units . If you were using the tiered pricing model, your sale would total at $1,030 ($200 + (3 x $170) + (2 x $160), whereas if you were using the volume pricing model, the total sale would come in at $960 (6 x $160).