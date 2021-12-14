6 factors that affect revenue management

Revenue is affected by a whole bunch of factors. More or less every decision and process in your company will in some way lead back to revenue. Pricing is just the start.

Pricing decisions

More sales do not equal more revenue. This seems to go against retail wisdom, but the success of your revenue optimization strategy begins with you understanding that, sometimes, less is more.



Let’s take a look at Company A. It's looking to optimize its revenue and are thinking of different ways to go about it. It thinks of trying to optimize its revenue by dropping the price on its new smartphone accessory line. Retailers, who are always looking for the lowest prices, purchase the inventory. It would seem that Company A is on the fast track to optimized revenue.



However, shoppers look at the lower cost of Company A’s product and think that this reflects a lower quality. For that reason, they hesitate to buy products from the new line. In the end, Company A ends up making less money because of lost sales on lower-priced items.



Your pricing decisions need to be informed by factors more substantial than market clichés. Industry benchmarks and competitor analyses are always handy when assessing your price points, but the real key to ideal pricing for your product rests with the data you collect from your customers.

Data collection, segmentation, and analysis

Businesses that don't understand their customers aren't successful; the surest route to understanding is through collecting the right kind of data for later analysis. The data you focus on collecting for revenue optimization should center on what will help you with segmentation and forecasting.



Segmentation concerns dividing your customers into groups based on their shared attributes in order to better coordinate your marketing. Example market segments include the following:

Age

Gender

Occupation

Buying history & spending habits

Geographical location

History of product usage

Let’s go and visit Company A again. It might have a lot of young customers who live in coastal cities and tend to spend a lot of money on consumables every month. The company in the office next door, Company B, might have a considerably more dispersed customer base who are older and tend to make fewer, but more high-value, purchases per time period. The two companies will sell to their respective customer bases in very different ways.



Based on this data, Company A can easily get a measure of how its product’s appeal breaks down along age lines.

Subsequently, it can also see which territories its product is most popular in.



Forecasting involves using historical sales data, market trends, and industry statistics to estimate future sales levels. It allows you to determine how you need to manage your cash flow, workforce, and resources in order to continue growing as a company. It’s a fundamental part of basic financial management in SaaS, as well as important to revenue optimization.



Begin by predicting your achievable revenue, given the present state of your company’s resources.

Revenue streams

How do you make revenue? By selling to people, right? Well, there are lots of ways to sell to your customers, and each way constitutes a separate sales channel and a distinct revenue stream.



There is a wide variety of different potential revenue streams, including the following:

Personal Selling: Establishing a network of customers using a sales force

Direct Selling: Actively approaching prospects with your product via phone or email

Outsourcing: Putting the burden of selling onto a third party

Ecommerce: Going through a digital medium, such as a website, an app, or a social channel

Reselling: Selling your products to platforms or individual merchants who then sell them

White Labeling: Allowing resellers to brand your products and services themselves

It’s likely that your business will use several of them. Let’s go back to Company B: After segmentation, they’ve found out that its product is primarily used by 30 to 45-year-olds across the country, who have above-average incomes. Based on its target demographic, it's judged that it'll need to make full use of e-commerce channels, as well as a typical personal selling approach, in order to best reach high-quality prospects.