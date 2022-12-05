Why SaaS products need strong knowledge bases

If you already have an FAQ section, you may feel as though it is sufficient and you don't need a knowledge base. The reality is that an FAQ doesn't provide the same benefit that a knowledge base does. For many businesses, it may be fine but SaaS companies rely on getting customers up to speed quickly and keeping them around for as long as possible. Here are some ways that knowledge bases help to facilitate that goal:

Increase customer success

If a customer can't figure out how to use your product or struggles in trying to understand how to do things efficiently, they're going to become frustrated and spend less time using it.

Lower churn

A customer who doesn't make frequent use of your software is more likely to cancel their subscriptions than one who sees continuous value from it. Answering their questions quickly helps keep them around longer.

Lower customer dependency on support agents

When a customer has a question about how to do something and there is no repository of knowledge on your site to help them quickly find an answer to that question, they're going to turn to your support team. This puts a strain on the staff and weakens your customer support across the board.

Show informational authority

As the creator of a product, you should be the primary source for information about how to make the best use of that product. If your customers find that they're going to third-party sources for lessons or answers to simple questions, it weakens your informational authority.