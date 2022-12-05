What is product experience + 8 tips for improving it

How to improve product experience (8 tips)

Knowing what your product experience is and getting the whole company on board is only the first step. Next, you must begin taking action that will improve your product experience. Follow the eight tips below, and use the KPIs you defined in the previous section to track the progress of your improvements.



1. Optimize user onboarding processes

How well you know how to use a product plays a huge role in your experience with that product. For that reason, a detailed and complete onboarding process should be the first step you take.



2. Gather and leverage customer feedback

We've talked about the net promoter score, which is a great way to track customer satisfaction. You should also solicit more feedback. Let users tell you what they like and don't like, and use that information when planning future updates.



3. Take analytics into account

Don't forget the KPIs that you defined earlier. Are customers not using that new feature you added? Maybe you need to provide better training on the feature. Or maybe awareness is the problem. Analytics are a great tool for finding and diagnosing product experience problems.

4. Educate about the value of your product

They say you don't know what you've got until it's gone. It's easy for customers to become so accustomed to your product, they forget what makes it special. Even after you've made a sale, you should keep your value proposition fresh in the minds of customers by keeping that conversation open.



5. Provide relevant and consistent product information

This feeds back into the point about customer's maybe not knowing about a new feature. Information about the product should be delivered promptly, accurately, and thoroughly so customers are never in the dark about how to make the most of the product. You want to ensure you're optimizing their experience.

6. Prioritize and handle customer complaints

Resolving customer complaints quickly not only keeps that customer's product experience high, but it'll also help you improve the experiences of anyone else having similar problems who hasn't spoken up yet.



7. Make product experience important

Improving product experience must become a core value that your company holds and should be part of your retention strategy. If your customers aren't having a good experience with your product, they're going to go elsewhere.



8. Scale your product

Just as you continually refine your ad copy based on A/B testing, you should continually refine your product based on user feedback and information revealed by analytics and feedback. Products can always be improved, so they should always be improving.