6 SaaS security best practices that keep your product safe

Whether you’re vetting a new tool or rolling out a new feature, it’s important to consider how those changes will impact your SaaS security. Keep the following best practices in mind to ensure your data privacy and security.

1. Encrypt your data

Encryption should be the top priority through every layer of your technology stack. Proper encryption ensures that in the event of a breach, customer data isn’t immediately out there for all to see.

With high-profile leaks like Cambridge Analytica happening more often, customers are increasingly concerned with their data privacy. Let customers know your product is always keeping their sensitive billing information safe by communicating your encryption policies.

There are many common encryption protocols to use, each ensuring that the data you rely on isn’t stored in plain text.

2. Make privacy a priority

Privacy and security statements are required by most compliance and regulatory protocols, but that’s not all they’re good for. By creating a robust statement for your own product, it educates both your team and your customer in how to handle valuable data.

Work with your development and legal teams to define the specific information that should be included in your own privacy policy.

3. Educate your customers

According to Gartner research, customers will be responsible for 95% of cloud security failures by 2020. Whenever you onboard new customers or push important updates to current ones, make sure that you’re actively reaching out to let people know how it will impact their security.

More and more SaaS companies are moving to an entirely cloud-based infrastructure and most customers don’t understand the implications of this move. Make sure your customers know how to keep their information safe to minimize security issues.

4. Back up user data in several locations

Lots of businesses aren’t prepared for data breaches, which makes effective customer data management very important. Backing up your data in several locations ensures that no single system failure will damage your security.

Many cloud platforms SaaS companies rely on will provide this functionality as a part of their product, but you need to be diligent with backups to avoid potentially disastrous losses of customer data.

5. Consult a cyber-security firm

Third-party security firms can provide valuable industry insight into what you need to do to keep your platform secure. Their testing protocols ensure that your software, network, and infrastructure is kept safe at all times. As you’re building out your product, these third-party providers can also help you create plans for if/when a breach occurs.

6. Require stronger passwords

Even when they understand the risk of this practice, many people still use the same password for every login. Prevent users from making their data vulnerable by requiring strong passwords when they create accounts. Consider setting up authentication protocols and case sensitivity guidelines.

As the subscription economy continues to mature, a focus on security will only become more important. Always evaluate your current protocols to make sure you’re staying compliant as your company grows.