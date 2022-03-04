Over her more than twenty-year career, Amy Konary has become an expert within the SaaS subscription space. She saw the importance of the subscription economy since her time as an industry analyst for IBC, running the practice on SaaS there for 19 years.

Today, Amy is the VP and chair of The Subscribed Institute at Zuora, a think tank dedicated to education executives in the subscription business.

At a recent event, Amy shared her expertise on driving expansion and retention with flexible, usage-based plans for subscription-based businesses. She revealed that in today’s modern SaaS landscape, success is no longer defined by your product, but the people that use it.