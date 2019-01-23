4 common white-label SaaS products

In some cases, although there can be some limitations in terms of control over an app’s features, design, and functions, it can be a way to get a profitable SaaS business out on the market quickly, with minimal financial investment.

Social media management software

This is software you can use to help manage, post, and respond to social media interactions. Used often by agencies and social media companies, a white-label social media platform allows companies to brand an already functioning system rather than building it themselves. Either they use it as their own, or they resell said platform to another company. Companies will invite clients to a limited interface, so they won’t be able to peek into other dashboards and any tools you would use to do your job better. Vendasta and socialbakers are two great examples of social media management platforms.

Mobile applications

There are many mobile apps that do more or less the same thing, just with a different skin and different brand names. A great example is LevelUp that not only develops their own mobile payment and loyalty program app, but they also white-label it for restaurants like sweetgreen and Dig Inn, so they can market and promote it as their own.

SEO and SEM management software

If companies don’t have the time to provide SEO services to customers operating small to medium-sized companies, they consider hiring a white-label SEO partner to help generate revenue and expand reach to their clients. Re-sellable SEO services are more popular than SEO software, simply because most business owners don’t have the time to research how to do SEO professionally. Large brands like Serpstat offer SEO and SEM dashboards, as well as management software for their clients. Check out HubShout’s white-label SEO capabilities.

Email marketing software

Email marketing is a must for any business. Being able not only to send, but also track email campaigns, is vital for marketing efforts. Companies are able to add their own branding to the software and create customized dashboards that they can then reference or have clients reference. The key selling point to white-labeling is being able to completely customize the solution to look and feel as if it’s yours. HubSpot, for example, is not your typical white-label email marketing software—they offer the ability to join the HubSpot Partner Network. The network offers perks like exclusive access to support, events, and even being able to publish on the HubSpot blog. It’s a great option for agencies.