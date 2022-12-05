2. Social media content

A social media content strategy is a must for subscription-based businesses. Not only does social media allow you to engage with current customers, but it’s also a great way to find new leads. Here are the top social media platforms you should be using for lead generation:

Facebook and/or Instagram

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012. Together these two social media platforms have around 3.5 billion users.

It’s safe to say that your target customers are using these platforms, especially if you're a B2C company. It’s just a case of formulating the right content strategy to reach them.

It’s almost become a necessity for businesses to have a Facebook or Instagram page. This makes it easy for your customers to find you and enables you to interact with them directly.

To generate leads on Facebook and Instagram, however, you’ll almost certainly need to use paid advertising. The two main forms of ads on these platforms are display ads and sponsored stories.

Stories are short videos that disappear after 24 hours. They perform better than display ads but aren’t suited to all business models. Your best bet is to run an ad campaign for both types of ads, measure their performance, and figure out what works best for your business.

Twitter

Twitter has more than 300 million monthly active users. It’s a direct and instant way to reach your target audience and generate leads.

It’s difficult to build up an organic following of warm leads, though. You’re better off testing paid ads on this platform.

Twitter weaves ads between Tweets on accounts that are relevant to your business. It’s a fast way to get your brand in front of the right people, and is certainly worth allocating some ad spend to.

Pinterest

Pinterest is different from the other social media platforms as it’s a very visual platform. If your subscription goods are eye-catching, this is the platform to showcase them.

On Pinterest, you “pin” images of your products to a board. A board is a collection of other relevant images, probably other product shots.

This platform also runs on an algorithm. So, the more content you upload and the better optimized it is, the more visitors and leads you can generate.

The best thing about Pinterest is that it’s relatively quick to post to. You do need to add some content to your pins as users type in keywords to find what they’re looking for. But ultimately, it’s the quality of your images that’ll be generating leads.

Billie, a subscription-based shaving company, is a great example of a brand with a strong presence on Pinterest.

Their content is on-brand, organized into relevant boards, and tailored to the platform. They even use video content (which I’ll touch on later).

As you can see, it’s working for them—Billie’s Pinterest account garners 10 million monthly views. That’s a lot of potential leads!

TikTok

A platform that initially started off for short and funny videos, has emerged as a mainstream social media platform now being adopted by brands. And they’re seeing results.

If you’re trying to reach a younger demographic, you can get a significantly higher organic reach on TikTok vs. other legacy platforms like Facebook/Instagram/Twitter. It’s ranked sixth in the world for consumer spending, and is the sixth most popular social media network.

TikTok gives you the opportunity to reach a new/younger, and very digitally savvy audience at a lower cost—but you have to do it well.

This leads us to our third type of content that also requires quality.