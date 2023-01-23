Build a winning software monetization strategy with Price Intelligently

Your product is finished, your product launch plan is ready, and you're preparing to take what you've built to market, but how do you build a winning software monetization strategy to achieve maximum profitability?

While you can definitely experiment with different monetization strategies, Price Intelligently, our world-leading subscription pricing team will ensure you have set the right price for your software and unlock a 30% growth. Their services include:

Competitive analysis with market mapping

In-depth data analysis to assess your competitor's strengths and weaknesses. Using this assessment, you'll access tangible data in form of readable formats, such as graphs, and gain competitor insights and spot any marketing gaps that could turn into your business opportunities.

While the market map will measure quality and price, it can also show issues such as demographics, budget, and time duration, to name a few.

Use data to pick the right software monetization strategy

Price Intelligently carefully analyzes all software monetization strategies you have employed to drive revenue. A close look will show the strategy with the highest ROI, helping you find the right strategy for you.

Automate rollouts to local markets

Price Intelligently will monitor your business's health status in the local markets to reduce risk, prevent failure, and deploy fail safes. In case of a failure, Price Intelligently will automatically roll back the losses and ensure a balance.

Real-time competitive audits to inform price adjustments

Our software will track your competitor's market position and strategies they use for more online visibility. Price Intelligently will discover what works best for your competitor and use those strategies to your competitive advantage. Also, these audits compare different market prices and help you make an informed decision on the best software monetization strategy.