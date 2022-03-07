Metrics & performance

PaymentsValuation & fundingOperationsMetrics & performanceSales & marketingAnnouncementsTax & compliancePricingStrategyProduct news
March 7th, 2022
10 essential SaaS customer retention metrics you should track for success
Leah Messenger
How to calculate (and reduce) your churn rate
The SaaS guide to customer renewal rate
How to calculate and reduce payback period
Understanding average revenue per user (ARPU) and how to grow it
SaaS benchmarks: What to measure, and how
The SaaS guide to monthly recurring revenue (MRR)
The SaaS guide to customer acquisition cost (CAC)
The ultimate SaaS metrics guide: What to track and why
The SaaS guide to customer lifetime value (CLV)
December 14th, 2021
SaaS metrics and financial models: What investors are looking for
Chloe Dormand
August 18th, 2021
dollar coin
Key metrics to track for converting freemium to paid
Leah Messenger