Businesses need to know how changes in their product prices affect their income. Therefore, before you decide to either lower or raise your prices to increase sales (and total revenue), you should first determine the price change effect using a total revenue test.

The test will help your business determine what type of demand exists for your products or services, allowing you to set the optimum price to achieve maximum revenue.

This post looks at the total revenue test and how to use it to determine your product's price elasticity of demand.