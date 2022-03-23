Revenue management playbook: Definition, strategies, and software

"It's the unknown unknowns that will get you" – Peter Nesbitt on challenges facing SaaS CFOs

The foundation of a good revenue management system (RMS)

Revenue managers use a revenue management system (RMS) to analyze a company's available supply, market demand, and consumers' price sensitivity and demographics—for example, business, leisure, loyalty, or transient. Today's revenue managers rely on the following four components to build a foundation for successful revenue management:

1. Input on competitors

Competitors' rates are critical for setting the best SaaS rates because their prices shape the overall consumers' perception of the "true price" for a given product or service. Therefore, input on competitors' rates provides a valuable baseline for companies to optimize their rates.

2. Product or service value analysis

A value analysis of a company's product or service offering puts it in context among competitors by comparing its features and reviews against those of the competition. Once a company can visualize its value and competitive advantage, it can better position its products or services to potential customers.

3. Automated alerts

Technology empowers companies and revenue managers with automation. Modern software allows users to set up automated alerts to support their strategy and keep it on track 24/7/365. They also enable real-time responsive revenue management.

4. Routine

Routine and habits can help unlock revenue management insight. Revenue managers who follow daily routines maintain visibility over their strategy and make tweaks when necessary to ensure the alignment between subscription strategy and how the software functions.