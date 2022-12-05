Velocity pricing: is it a winning strategy?

3 reasons why velocity pricing is important

Understanding all of the pricing strategies available to you is always an important part of picking the best one for your situation. Examining a given pricing strategy, such as velocity pricing, causes you to engage in some thought processes that will help steer the direction of your business. Before we take a deeper look at this strategy, let's examine three reasons why it may be beneficial to your business.

Defines business health and position

Every pricing strategy has pros, cons, situations where it works, and situations where it doesn't work. Examining a new pricing strategy forces you to take a close look at the health of your business and your current market position. Regardless of what pricing strategy you end up with, knowing more about where you are is the first step to getting where you want to be.

Sets goals for the future

After you know where you are, the next step to getting where you want to be is deciding where that is. What are your goals? Only by having a clearly defined destination can you hope to reach it. Velocity pricing is known to increase revenues for companies who adopt it. If you've chosen to do the same, then setting a realistic goal of increased revenue in the near future is a good place to start.

Increase revenue

We've already mentioned that the data shows an increase in revenue when velocity pricing is adopted. This is possibly the most important benefit that it can provide for you. Unlike other revenue growth methods, velocity pricing takes very little time and money to implement and yet it can yield results just as powerful as those other tactics. This frees up those resources for other things and makes your business more efficient.