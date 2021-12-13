What is Revenue Operations (RevOps), and why does your business need it?

Why have we seen an increase in RevOps?

In the last 18 months, the role ‘Vice President of Revenue Operations’ has experienced a 300% increase on job boards. Business leaders have always wanted to improve growth and profit. So why has RevOps emerged as a distinctive function so recently?

The way customers purchase products has changed dramatically over the last decade, and some businesses have been faster than others to adapt to these new realities. Customers now expect a degree of continuation and personalization in their experience with businesses and brands as they move through their journey. The massive growth of subscription-based models means that what happens after a sale is just as important as the sale itself. As such, marketing, sales, and services need to be looped in on the events and interactions each other's functions have had with the customer prior to a new touchpoint. Luckily, advances in digital transformation and automation have made it possible to measure, share, and merge datasets across the business to get a far deeper understanding of the customer journey and how it is affected by the work done by different teams. This is precisely where RevOps can make a difference.

Tangible shifts have also taken place in the ways companies think about their revenue process, with an increasing emphasis on transparency, accountability, and growth predictability, all the way from the boardroom to the business frontline.

Forbes aptly summarises why RevOps has taken on such an important role in businesses in recent years (and in particularly, B2B and SaaS companies):