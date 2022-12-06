Why SaaS CFOs choose Paddle

Explore how our all-in-one solution removes the operational burden of payments, reduces both your exposure to risk and the cost of your payment infrastructure, and increases your revenue.

As CFO, your resources are ideally geared towards financial planning, analyzing performance, and consulting on strategic business decisions.

The most likely scenario is that much of your team's time is spent managing the painstakingly manual efforts of reconciling revenue, reporting on siloed data, and managing sales tax compliance across borders

The SaaS industry is still young, but very much maturing. We're seeing a growing realization across SaaS leadership that operational processes and systems that worked well enough in the early days are now too fragmented. Tools have been added and stitched together as new needs arise, resulting in a messy and brittle infrastructure. This winds up costing businesses unnecessary amounts of resources and holding back revenue growth.

Sound familiar?