Enterprise SaaS Pricing: How to 10x Your SaaS Prices

Monetize by building solutions to specific enterprise problems

VC Jason Lemkin proposes that on your next big deal, you should just double the highest quote you've ever made.



He's not advocating for pulling numbers from thin air. He's suggesting that most SaaS companies undervalue the solution that their product provides.



This is especially true for large customers who can feel the burden of a small issue multiplied throughout a huge, interconnected organization. Imagine one of your enterprise customers has 10,000 employees, and using your product will save 10 minutes a day for 1,000 of them. Your solution saves that customer 43,500 hours per year—not to mention the money that they can make in that recovered time.



The key to monetizing your product for enterprise customers is showing your customer that you have an indispensable solution, not an optional tool.



It's the job of top management at large enterprises to provide solutions to large company problems—so if you can help them solve a large problem, you're helping them to do their jobs better and having an impact across a business ecosystem. That's worth an enterprise-level price.



The following companies have successfully created the enterprise-specific solutions they need in order to sell their products at higher prices. They serve the enterprise market by identifying value that's important to that market and communicating it to customers who are willing to pay.

1. Box provides the right product assortment for enterprise customers

The tool Box for cloud file syncing, storing, and sharing, exists in a competitive market side by side with DropBox. However, DropBox focused from the beginning on the individual consumer and SMB market and has struggled to move upmarket. Meanwhile, Box defined its value as a collaboration solution for enterprises by providing product assortment in its pricing packages.

Box has an assortment of features but emphasizes the ones that specifically benefit enterprise companies in its enterprise package.

The product features included in the enterprise package turn Box into a solution for collaboration, which is necessary for a product that is going to be uses across a large organization. These features address the unique issues that enterprise customers face, such as:

“Unlimited external collaborators”: This allows enterprise companies to not only use Box within their organization but also use it to work with their thousands of customers seamlessly .

. “Full content visibility and management”: This addresses access management and control of privileges , which is important for a collaborative tool used by many employees for various purposes and with various types of data.

, which is important for a collaborative tool used by many employees for various purposes and with various types of data. “Metadata”: This ensures advanced organization and searching capabilities that a large company with a high volume of files would require.

that a large company with a high volume of files would require. “Device trust”: This ensures an ecosystem of security partners that reduce risk associated with the scale of data that enterprises handle.

Box provides the right assortment of product features that speak directly to enterprise customers' collaboration needs and packaging them into a plan specifically for this section of the market. They then market to and monetize these customers' needs.



The assortment of features allows them to create other combinations of features in other smaller, more streamlined plans. This means they don't have to forego SMB customers that have different needs, even while catering to larger customers.



Takeaway Identify which features are most important to enterprise customers. Then package these features into an enterprise plan to provide a solution directly tailored toward solving the specific issues that enterprise customers face, in a way that works with the challenges of a large-scale workflow.