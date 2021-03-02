4. Test & analyze your ideas

Here, every company is going to be different, and every experiment will be different, but what is important is to get the minimum viable test up and running as quickly as possible. Don’t overthink the experimental design or over-engineer a solution. You are looking for quick results, so you can learn from them and move on, either refining that experiment or moving on to the next.



It’s vital here that you invest in analytics that’ll actually help you measure and analyze what happened. A common issue is for people to tweak their products and services, but not to do the grunt work of wiring these changes up to any analytics to measure how their customers are now interacting with the service.



Instead, they decide just to eyeball it, because they “know what’s gonna happen.” This is the exact opposite of what needs to happen. If you are building a process, you need the analytics in place to measure every single step your customers make so that you have the data to justify your hypothesis.



If you have that data, you can deep-dive into the numbers and see exactly where you’ve managed to make customers happy, breaking down the analysis into two questions:

Impact - What were the results of the experiment?

- What were the results of the experiment? Accuracy - How close were they to the original hypothesis?

If a specific experiment increased retention, by how much? Was it close to your original hypothesis, or did the idea not have quite the impact expected?



If the experiment didn’t reduce churn, what assumptions did you make in the hypothesis that led you to think it would, and how can those be fed back into the process to improve future experiments?



This is the most important part of the whole process — it’s where you actually learn from the tests you ran and find the answers to the questions you asked. Ultimately, you’ll be looking for some reduction in your churn rate, but even if that didn’t happen at this point, you have still learned from the experiment about what you can do better next time.