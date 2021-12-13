Eight powerful ways to increase your customer lifetime value

We've talked a lot about why customer lifetime value is so essential for SaaS businesses. Now we're going to dive into a set of actionable strategies for increasing your CLV.

1. Make onboarding seamless

Your onboarding process is a very sensitive moment. It’s critical to get right, because it's the first time a new customer really encounters your brand. A great experience can win you a loyal customer (and boost your CLV), while a bad one can make them jump ship to one of your competitors. You should create an onboarding process that’s fast and straightforward, providing easy-to-follow guides and tutorials.

2. Invest in product education

Product education is a great way to retain your customers for longer, as it helps them understand the value in different aspects of your product. A great example of this is Neil Patel’s Ubersuggest, an SEO tool. Patel provides highly informative educational articles, which teach his customers how to strategically use a wide variety of the tool’s features, keeping them subscribed for longer. Ubersuggest’s comprehensive free content also helps to attract new customers.

3. Optimize for expansion

As mentioned earlier, account expansion is when the customers upgrade their accounts. You can optimize this by up-selling (selling more features or product extensions to your existing customers.) Or you can cross-sell related products alongside your core offering. Both are great for boosting your CLV while keeping your customer acquisition costs down.

4. Make your product ‘sticky’

The strategy involves adding features to your product that draw the customer in and make it difficult for them to leave. For example, offering them a custom dashboard in which they can integrate their own data to help improve some aspect of their business.

This keeps them on board for longer, as it solves a pain point while also driving their business growth. The result? Enhanced CLV for your company.

One example of a SaaS company making great use of ‘sticky’ features is cloud-based storage solution Dropbox. The automatic sync feature seamlessly backs up your files into the cloud, without you even having to think about it. As a result, you end up staying with the service for longer.

5. Nurture customer relationships

Happy customers stay loyal customers for longer, it's a no-brainer. That's why improving your CLV involves nurturing customer relationships. One way to do this is by investing in excellent customer support. You should have an efficient, responsive team in place and offer support across multiple channels.

Another way to nurture your customers is by responding to their feedback and acting on it. Doing this regularly helps you identify when something is going wrong so you can fix it before it leads to churn. What's more, customers love it when they feel understood, so make it your mission to do so.

6. Encourage loyalty

One way to cultivate loyal customers is by rewarding them for staying with your business over time, for example by offering extra features, a month free of charge, a renewal discount or similar. By making the reward something already closely related to your product, you can be sure that they’ll find it useful.

Another way to encourage loyalty is by creating referral programs where your customers can earn rewards from referring your product to their networks. Web hosting company Bluehost is a good example of a popular referral program that offers tiered commission to its successful affiliates.

7. Target the right customers

You can't win every customer, and, as any marketing textbook will tell you, getting your target audience right is part of the battle. Try to really understand who will gain the most value from your product and plan your strategy around winning these valuable customers. They’re the ones most likely to stick around in the long run, bringing you better CLV!

8. Optimize your revenue delivery infrastructure

Getting your revenue delivery infrastructure dialed in can help you increase CLV in several strategic areas. Revenue delivery is a strategy for accelerating growth across customer acquisition, renewals, and expansion. All these areas combine to improve your CLV.

With a mature revenue delivery infrastructure in place, you can convert more users into customers, launch new products and expand into new segments rapidly, while reducing involuntary churn and increasing CLV.

For example, Mac software provider MacPaw increased its revenue by 200% after switching its flagship product, CleanMyMac, to a subscription-based business model.

This involved shifting its focus away from the old acquisition-based model and placing greater emphasis on customer retention, monthly recurring revenue, and customer lifetime value.

MacPaw already had a loyal customer base, so it needed to tread carefully while making this switch to avoid alienating existing customers. That meant launching an education strategy to inform customers about all the extra value they would receive with a subscription model.

After making the switch, MacPaw increased its revenue by 200% and achieved a 75% customer renewal rate.

Grow your CLV with better revenue delivery