Out-of-office innovation

Helping a hybrid workforce of office-based and remote workers thrive is a continued challenge for SaaS businesses. But as we settle into the “new normal”, it’s one being met with a growing number of innovative solutions, as observed by James Gill, CEO of GoSquared:

“[There are] a lot of great ideas for how we can meet and work better in a remote world being experimented with, failed, succeeded, or merged into more established products as feature-adds. [Expect] more innovation and consolidation to come”.

Paddle’s own out-of-office innovation kicks off in the new year. Not a product add-on but a cultural one: a partnership with Airbnb . Paddlers benefit from Airbnb credit to put towards working from new locations as part of the company’s Navigate policy.