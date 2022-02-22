5 challenges of adding a sales-led motion to your GTM strategy

1) The processes are very, very manual

If you’ve been a product-led business for some time, you’ll be used to the product itself driving your sales. Here’s where the sales-led growth approach can come across as time and resource-consuming, which is exactly why SLG businesses can quickly realize the challenges of scaling with this approach.

Sales-led means introducing different ways for your customers to pay and other processes, like invoicing.

Why don’t we use invoicing as our example? This process includes:

Issuing the invoice

Chasing the invoice

Payment of the invoice

Managing the invoice (eg. any changes that might happen over its lifecycle)

All of that = manual. And the thing about manual processes? Not only are they time-consuming and resource-draining, but they are also subject to human error. This can give you a lot more work in the long run. But that’s if you aren’t careful.

The good news: There are solutions out there that can help you do all that, and take a load off your plate.