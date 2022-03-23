Sales and finance operations: The unexpected growth blocker

It was at Bitly where Peter first learned the importance of managing operational processes effectively – before they become growth blockers later on.

He told us how, initially, revenue recognition was managed manually on spreadsheets. It’s an approach many start with. Though manual, it can work when in early stages of business but as you scale it causes a number of issues that ultimately impact your business’ growth.

“As soon as you grow to hundreds or thousands of customers, managing these processes manually means that you can only realistically be 60% confident in your numbers – it’s a lot of work, for unreliable data.”

This is a problem that keeps compounding as a business scales further. Especially as manual revenue recognition usually means there are issues with sales operations, like invoicing and contract processing too. All of these processes involve tools – tools that need to be used correctly by your team and integrated to avoid data silos.

“You need to think of the upstream processes. If these don’t happen, none of the downstream activities can happen either. So, if sales reps aren’t logging deals or attaching contracts in Salesforce, or revenue isn’t recognized correctly - your invoices then aren’t sent correctly and the ultimate result is that you don’t collect cash.”