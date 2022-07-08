How to use SaaS affiliate marketing for your business growth

Benefits of running a SaaS affiliate program

SaaS affiliate marketing is a practical, low-risk strategy to grow your business, and there are other advantages too:

1. You get new channels to market your services

Affiliates can promote your business by reaching out to prospective leads on their blogs, forums, social media, dedicated communities, groups, and other channels. It means that you get access to dozens of new traffic channels and their benefits almost effortlessly.

2. It reaches a highly targeted audience

SaaS affiliates who have already built trust with their readers, subscribers, and followers are always looking for ways to monetize these relationships. Choosing relevant affiliates whose audience resonates with your business is a great way to bring targeted traffic to your website.

3. It boosts your ROI and reduces CAC

Running an affiliate program doesn’t require upfront investments. Instead, you pay for actual conversions – improving your return on investment (ROI) and decreasing customer acquisition cost (CAC) at the same time.

While the ultimate goal of an affiliate program is revenue growth, improved ROI and reduced CAC are of particular value to startup SaaS businesses in the early stages of growth when they want to attract new investors.

4. It improves brand awareness

Your program should include placing your company’s name, logo, and branding on your affiliates' websites.

This tactic enhances your brand’s visibility, increasing the chances that potential customers will notice you. And when they do, they’ll be more likely to subscribe because they’ve learned about you from a trusted source.

5. It’s easily scalable

With affiliates delivering leads, there is no need to hire additional sales reps to keep up with the rising demand. Instead, you can simply add more high-quality affiliates and enjoy the results. This way, affiliate marketing lets you start with minimum expenses and then scale up without the fear of spending a fortune.

6. It can boost free trial users

SaaS affiliate programs are popular among marketers and content creators for many reasons. SaaS products with a free trial are extremely attractive as website visitors driven by affiliates are more likely to sign-up if they can try the product for free first.

Yes, affiliates may not earn a commission until leads convert into paying customers but the chances of being rewarded are higher as converting free users into paying customers is easier than persuading them to pay upfront.

7. It’s an effective content marketing tool

Most SaaS solutions don’t run out of the box and may require some technical skills to implement. So, potential customers do their best to explore a product before paying for it.

That’s where high-quality content comes in handy. SaaS affiliates have an excellent opportunity to show your software in action. They can create content that educates the audience about how your software works to promote their affiliate links effectively.