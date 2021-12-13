Three ways to manage customer acquisition costs

While lowering CAC may not always be a priority, no business can afford to ignore CAC completely. Here are 3 ways to manage CAC in your SaaS business:

#1 Use segmentation to find opportunities

CAC is a useful indicator of the general health of a business, but it is not a very actionable metric. For that, you need to drill down and understand CAC at a more granular level.

The most obvious way is to calculate CAC by individual marketing channel. For example, how does the CAC for in-bound marketing compare with outbound; or how does the CAC for different types of events stack up? This is easier said than done. Modern omnichannel marketing is designed to engage prospects at multiple touchpoints and across multiple formats. What’s more, it can be hard to measure the relative influence of each touchpoint in a new customer journey. Clear and accurate data and sophisticated Marketing or Revenue Operations teams are needed. Segmenting CAC along more defined lines (i.e by country, customer demographic, product line) is easier.

By performing CAC segmentation analysis, you are able to identify actionable insights that would otherwise be lost through aggregation. Comparing the findings will inform which opportunities or issues to prioritize.

#2 Optimize your sales processes

Because CAC is the sum of lots of factors, there are multiple triggers you can use to keep it under control. The most obvious way to improve CAC is to cut costs. However, any potential cost savings should be balanced with the impact on sales volumes and CLV. For example, automating part (or all) of the sales process can save money on staff costs. But it may result in more unqualified (and so less profitable) customers.

Shortening the sales process could be another way of making savings, but might backfire if prospects do not convert because they feel rushed into making a decision. Sometimes you have to spend to cut CAC; making an investment in training staff to better handle objections will increase CAC in the short-term, but is designed to generate more sales (and so rescue CAC) in the long term.

Another way to improve CAC is to focus on getting more customers instead of driving down costs. Some SaaS merchants address this at the product level, by creating a stripped-back version that is easier to explain and onboard. Others will optimize the checkout to drive better conversion. The right price will also convert more customers, faster, and so lower CAC. That doesn’t necessarily mean having low prices. Indeed, low prices can devalue your product and harm volume sales. And the customer you convert may be opportunistic and be more vulnerable to churn. Low prices also extend the payback period and weakens long-term CLV. What’s important for merchants is having different price points that meet different customers’ budgets and the amount they are willing to pay for your product.

#3 Keep adding value

The best way to keep CAC as low as possible is to make your product as enticing as possible. Compelling products need less persuasion, and that means less marketing and sales resources, and shorter sales cycles. Rolling out regular new features and fixes keeps a product competitive. Engaging with customers about your product roadmap gives you a better chance of delivering capabilities that are in demand.

You can also reduce long term CAC by investing in other factors that prospects will judge your business on. The quality of customer support is increasingly being used as a point of differentiation and can make or break a sale. So too the ease of signing a contract. Prospects that get caught up in weeks of protracted legal negotiations can lose interest before the deal closes. So too if the onboarding process is cumbersome and buyer’s remorse kicks in, in time for them to cancel their contract and claim their money back.

Improving all these factors has the benefit of increasing CLV too, and so positively impacting that all-important CLV:CAC ratio.

Though these measures may require some additional investment in specific areas, it does not mean that CAC has to rise. For starters, if customer numbers are increasing relative to spend, then CAC will fall. Alternatively, SaaS vendors could look to redeploy budget from inefficient activities, and so maintain (or even reduce) overall spend. Where CAC does rise on the back of new investments, it’s important to take a long-term view. The impact of product and process innovations on new sales can take time to filter through. Vendors should have a target of when they expect this to happen, and keep track of progress to that point.