Legacy pricing: Why it's bad for business and how to avoid it

Overcome the Legacy Price Excuses

If there’s one foundational principle behind everything we talk about on this blog, it’s this: your price is the exchange rate on the value you’ve created.



When you sell your product for the price your customers are willing to pay, you’re making a deal that benefits both of you. Legacy pricing dramatically tips the scale in the direction of your customer while undermining the value you’re providing.

Legacy pricing is more of an avoidance tactic than a friendly gesture. We justify our fear of talking pricing with our existing customers with a litany of excuses:

“They were with us from the beginning - they deserve a break.”

“They’ll get upset if they have to pay more.”

“We’ll just acquire more customers.”

Let’s break down the misconceptions underneath each excuse:

“They were with us from the beginning - they deserve a break.”

Your earliest customers were the first people outside of your team to buy into your dream. They deserve to be celebrated and given exceptional customer support. They don’t, however, deserve a financial break that comes at the expense of your company.

For your business to succeed, you need to continually drive growth. By charging your earlier customers a fair price, you’re strengthening the financial foundation of your business and extending your ability to continue providing your service.

Increasing your prices funds your efforts to build a better product which ultimately benefits those earlier customers more than the price break you’re giving them.



“They might get upset if they have to pay more.”

When we talk to companies, this is the single biggest excuse behind the reluctance to raise prices. On its face, it makes sense: no one likes paying more for the same product.

Luckily, you're not asking anyone to do that. In the time since you sold your product to your legacy customers, you’ve improved its feature set and the user experience. When you stop legacy plans, you’re asking your customers to pay for a product that is fundamentally different than the one you delivered at a previous price point.

In our experience, it’s exceedingly rare for customers to react negatively when a price increases is justified by increased value. It follows an equally intuitive principle as the one above: when you pay more, you get more.



“We’ll just acquire more customers.”

The reason this is a bad excuse is simple: you can’t acquire your way out of a bad pricing situation.

Not only is an acquisition-based growth approach 7X less efficient than a monetization based pricing strategy, but acquiring new customers doesn’t remove the financial drag that legacy pricing imposes.

If you had millions of customers, you might be able to get away with legacy plans for a few of your earliest buyers. But, that’s not the reality for most B2B SaaS companies with customer counts in the thousands.

Every customer matters to your bottom line, so it’s essential that you’re maximizing your revenue from each.

Especially once you reach that $10M ARR mark, you realize that your path to $100M requires a balanced approach to growth that goes beyond bringing new customers on board.

Let’s walk through the right way to get your legacy customers on board with your current pricing.