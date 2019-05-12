Moving downmarket: When does it make sense to expand your market?

The benefits of moving downmarket

From financial to logistical, the rewards of selling downmarket are there for the reaping. Let’s take a look at what can be achieved by selling to smaller businesses and individual customers and some of the companies who’ve seen success by expanding their market.

You don’t have to change your subscription billing initially

Expanding to new segments means access to more customers, but this doesn’t have to mean uprooting your billing set-up to accommodate these new users. Unless you’re crossing the B2B/B2C line, you can still reach a different audience and bill them the same.

Personalization software Qubit is a great example of a SaaS company which has expanded into a different market without having to change the way it bills its new customers. Originally offering their platform Qubit Pro to larger companies on the right end of our scale, they realized the enterprise market was saturated and launched Qubit Grow, a ‘lite’ version of the Pro tool targeted towards to small and medium-sized businesses (or ‘SMBs’). With Qubit Grow, Qubit has reached a new audience while still billing by invoice via its sales team, meaning it didn’t need to undergo a huge shake-up in the way transactions are processed to reach this new market.