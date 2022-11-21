Making big bets: Our approach to trade shows and events

Companies going through an acquisition can build the technology to integrate their products and find new ways of working to accommodate the coming together of two teams.

But how do you build or maintain a brand that reflects the business you are today and the one you aim to be in the future?

We’ve been navigating this process since our acquisition of ProfitWell. While it’s an ongoing project, we’ve made great progress when it comes to determining what our brand means and how we can bring it to life.

SaaStr Annual and SaaStock Dublin were our first in-person conferences since the pandemic and our first opportunities to showcase our combined brand – and so we went big.

But why did we do it and why did our CSO Patrick Campbell say “churn” for fifteen minutes at SaaStock?

In this post, we hear from Senior Manager, Field Marketing, Global Events & Experiences Kimberly Wong and Events Manager Leigh Anne Cooke on our approach to events and trade shows – and what it takes to bring these events together in practice.