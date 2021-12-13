Discover how 100 SaaS CEOs, Founders, and Finance leaders have responded to the changing SaaS market and what they're prioritizing for 2023.

2022 has challenged the SaaS market with rising inflation and interest rates as well as energy and cost-of-living crises. But what does this actually mean in practice?

We asked 100 SaaS Founders, CEOs, CFOs, and Finance Leaders to find out. Learn about the priorities and actions they have focused on to survive or even thrive in these stormy times, so you can do the same.

