Paddle @ work, one year on

It’s been a whole year since we launched Paddle @ Work and a lot has changed. We raised $200m in series D funding and our valuation of $1.4bn gave us Unicorn status, we acquired Profitwell and gained 80+ new team members across three new locations, and we welcomed 162 new Paddlers around the world.

We’ve also had some pretty big product developments. We integrated ProfitWell Metrics into the Paddle dashboard to enable Paddle customers to access accurate, real-time subscription reporting and analytics to understand what drives their subscription growth. Over the coming months we’ll be looking at how we can further integrate ProfitWell products into the Paddle platform to deliver more value to our customers. We’re already starting to see the results of unifying these two talented teams and the tremendous value it creates for SaaS businesses, and we have many more exciting projects on the horizon.

Now feels like a great moment to stop and reflect on how our approach to working has impacted our business, our goals, and most importantly our people.