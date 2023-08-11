6 things that happened at Paddle Forward 2023 

#1: Growth is harder than before, PLG and efficiency rules all

We know that growth is slower and harder than the zero interest rate environments of a few years ago. But if you dig a little deeper than that, there are a few interesting trends. Thanks to the financial data we can see from about 34 000 software companies in ProfitWell Metrics, we see how growth across the industry is correlated with the different macroeconomic shocks that we've been reading about in the news.

The trends are showing winning revenue from existing customers is proving easier than signing net new customers.

We're seeing that all of that new revenue that is being won is being eroded more than in the past by churn. Churn is now at an all time high since we've been tracking it over eight or nine years - 30 % higher than at its peak in the COVID boom times.

Then there’s how you sell. “Try before you buy” and other product-led tactics are table stakes to most customers you sell to. It’s no longer just the developer or small businesses interested in these tactics. The product-led approach is used across the spectrum of company sizes and personas that you're selling to.

There is a noticeable trend of intense competition in mature economies such as the US, UK, and Northern Europe. Specifically, the costs associated with acquiring customers (CAC) continue to rise. However, there exists a potential for growth in markets beyond these major ones, where CAC has seen less fluctuation.

And finally, investors are placing a premium on efficiency and unit economics. Looking at the OpenView SaaS Benchmark’s report, during the boom times valuations were correlated heavily or sometimes almost exclusively with the rate of growth of your ARR. But nowadays, efficiency metrics like the Rule of 40 and your CAC payback period are much stronger in their correlation with your valuation.

It's important to grow, but it's really important to grow efficiently.