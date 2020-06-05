Price elasticity explained for SaaS

Understanding price elasticity becomes an important tool. One of the best ways to anticipate and leverage purchasing behavior is by utilizing price elasticity of demand .

How will the price of sneakers be affected if Kanye West designs Adidas? Or, how will consumers feel about Spotify adding the Beetles to their catalog of music? A huge part of marketing is being able to gauge how consumers respond to any change within a product. Any decision that you make which results in a change for your product can shift a consumer's purchase behavior in a positive or negative way.

Price elasticity is paramount to your product and marketing strategies as well as an important lever to your pricing strategy. To truly understand price elasticity for your product, you need to know what elasticity looks like, the factors that govern elasticity, and how you can leverage them to make your product more inelastic. Let's take a look at the basics and run through the foundation of price elasticity for a SaaS product.