Why are buyer personas important?

The point of categorizing your customers into buyer personas is to determine what constitutes successful customers. Understanding successful customers helps you replicate them. Buyer personas will specifically allow you to:

Reduce your customer acquisition cost.

Calculating the CAC for each of your different buyer personas will probably reveal that some customers cost more to acquire while others cost less. Knowing your buyer personas allows you to focus your specific sales and marketing efforts on discrete segments of your customers, meaning your spending is more targeted and less wasteful.

Understand what to put on your pricing page.

The process of creating quantified buyer personas helps you determine what your customers value most and least in your product and what they are willing to pay. Use your customers' perceived value of your product to create a value metric-based pricing system. This aligns prices with what customers want from your product.

Leave no money on the table.

Willingness to pay is an essential component of buyer personas. Your research could reveal huge gaps between your cost to provide the service and the customer's willingness to pay. This translates to a revenue opportunity if you adjust your prices according to different buyer personas' willingness to pay.

