How to raise prices and customer satisfaction at the same time

Test your prices like you test your product

Here is a graph that won't surprise you:

Customers are way happier with lower price increases. Popes and bears come to mind.



This type of graph might be taken as evidence against price increases. It isn't. You can get pretty much perfect NPS scores and still increase your pricing. What this graph is actually evidence of is that you have to constantly be thinking about price increases. If you leave it too late and you suddenly realize you have to increase prices 100% to maintain your unit economics, customer satisfaction will take a hit.



But if you are iterating on your pricing and making smaller incremental changes, you can increase prices by 20-30% and still maintain high NPS scores. But if you are truly on top of pricing, even this will be a large change. By thinking about pricing in terms of testing and “sprints,” as you do product, you can make smaller changes that track your product and keep customers happy.



Just as you will research what new features or products to add, you need to research what new pricing will look like. And you need to think about this from the customer perspective, just as you do with your product. You need a five-step framework on a constant cycle to see whether you should have different pricing:

Step 1: Start with research, into both customers and market. This means revisiting your buyer personas and updating as needed:

Feature value analysis—if you have recently released new features, are these making an impact on your customers? Any shift in your most/least valued features could mean that you need to make changes in pricing, or at least in the way you package your tiers. Price sensitivity—obviously important knowledge to have. You have to have a constant understanding of your customers' willingness to pay. If you are raising prices outside of these parameters, you will upset people and lose customers. By understanding the boundaries of your pricing, you can push them with confidence. Unit economics breakdown—you want price increases to improve unit economics. But unit economics involves more than just revenue. It incorporates the lifetime of the customer and acquisition costs, both of which can be impacted by price changes.

Step 2: Then you need to develop your new pricing andreview with select customers. If you've got a Slack channel set up for early adopters or your community, reach out to a few and ask them about the issues they would have with the new pricing

Step 3: In tandem, run an impact analysis for your current customers. While you are getting that qualitative feedback from customers, you'll also need a quantitative understanding of what will happen under the new pricing structure. By seeing how your current customers will be affected, this will give you a sanity check for the change, and also give you the chance to reach out to any that might be in line for the biggest increases.

Step 4: While you are working on those, hone your communication plan. You need to be transparent about your new pricing. Working out what you are going to say, to whom, and when is possibly the most critical part of rolling out price changes in terms of keeping satisfaction high.

Step 5: Finally, launch. And get feedback!