Design the best SaaS pricing page for your business [+examples]

2. Center Your Pricing Around Your Value Metric

Your value metric is at the heart of the business exchange with your customer. You provide a certain amount of functionality tied to value (like some number of emails, keyword searches, or users) and they pay you in return. With a value-based pricing strategy, the more your customer uses the highest-value part of your product, the more they pay.

You can determine an ideal value metric for your product the same way you determine the rest of your pricing strategy: surveying your customers and collecting data. Once you've found it, you should use it to guide your pricing tier differentiation.

Though each pricing tier can have different features, you should feature your value metric prominently on your pricing page. This is critical for providing a clear path to expansion revenue: every time your customer's usage increases, you have an opportunity to upsell them on a more expensive (and valuable) plan.

SaaS Pricing Page Example: Drift

In an older iteration of their pricing page, live-chat messaging tool Drift featured their value metric front and center on their pricing page. All the information about each plan is hidden below the fold. Even the headline of the page, “Pricing That Scales As You Do,” communicates the advantages of a value-based pricing strategy.

Their value metric is “active contacts,” a conversation-focused metric that revolves around Drift’s key value proposition: streamlined customer communication.

Every potential customer that lands on Drift’s pricing page can easily visualize their journey from their first use of the product with a small number of contacts to significant future usage with thousands: