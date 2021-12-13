SaaS pricing models: Everything you need to know

The difference between a pricing model and a pricing strategy

Now we've looked at a range of SaaS pricing models, let's examine the difference between a pricing model and a pricing strategy.

While your pricing model is the foundation of your SaaS business, your pricing strategy exists to help you achieve various objectives in your quest for growth. These objectives might include tackling a new market or developing a different customer base. To achieve these objectives, you'll need to set certain milestones along the journey.

Choosing the right pricing strategy for your business reflects not only your product and its associated production costs but also how your current and potential customers perceive the value of your product.

To illustrate what we mean, let's examine three popular examples of pricing strategies.

1. Volume discount pricing strategy

With the volume discount pricing strategy, you reward customers who buy more of your product or service by giving them a discount. They receive a bigger discount the more they purchase.

The benefits of volume discount pricing include encouraging your customers to buy more and increasing your competitive value, while also appealing to a wide audience. Everyone loves a bargain, right?

Volume discount pricing is a particularly good fit for B2B SaaS, where businesses typically have the capacity to purchase in bulk.

Be mindful though, psychology is key to success with volume discount pricing. You should avoid pricing your product too low, as you’ll risk devaluing your brand in the eyes of your customers.

2. Tiered pricing strategy

When using the tiered pricing strategy, you segment the pricing of your offering to suit your different target markets. Optimizing in this way allows you to serve different levels of demand and price points – and appeal to a broader customer base.

For example, you might segment your tiers according to the number of units, offering more discount as the tiers increase. At first glance, this may feel similar to volume discount pricing, but there’s a subtle difference.

The difference comes from defining the unit thresholds, in which the product or service is priced according to its segment. With volume discount pricing, the discount is applied to all units without any segmentation.

Tiered pricing is typically a good fit for software businesses that sell licenses, seats, or similar. Benefits also include appealing to a wide audience, boosting your conversion rates, creating more upselling potential, and focusing on individual target audiences for each segment.

3. Value-based pricing strategy

The value-based pricing strategy is very different from the two we discussed previously. It involves you pricing your product based on how your customers perceive its value.

While value-based pricing is a popular choice in SaaS, you need to plan carefully to make it work properly for your business.

Value-based pricing isn't driven by the features you offer or the quality of your product. Instead, it's influenced by how you frame the value proposition of your product, along with the strength of your brand.

Effective value-based pricing depends on having a clearly defined target audience. Your product must bring them joy or relief – hence justifying the associated costs.

When considering whether value-based pricing is a good fit for your business, you'll need to understand your target audience, understand the wider market, conduct deep competitor research, and consider your unique selling points.