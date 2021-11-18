How product integrations reduce saas churn

Merging apps makes workflows more productive

Your product aims to improve a specific aspect of your customer's life or a specific part of their workflow, but ultimately it's part of a larger picture. When you integrate with other apps, you show how your product fits into the big picture of accomplishing tasks and solving problems.



Increased productivity contributes to a stickier user experience that discourages customer churn. For example, Zapier found that Typeform users who integrated with Zapier to push Typeform data to their other services showed about 40% less churn than users who used Typeform on its own.



About 15% of the cohort of Typeform users who integrated with Zapier had churned at some point in 12 months. Meanwhile around 25% of the cohort of users who just used Typeform churned within the same time frame. The ability to use Zapier to push Typeform data to other apps adds to the productivity of teams who want to use their Typeform data.



While this added productivity is not necessarily a direct cause of lower churn, it is a contributing factor to a better user experience because it encourages users to do more with the data that Typeform provides.



Integrated products can make a workflow more productive by:

Facilitating the sharing of information

Facilitating communication in the context of your product

Compliling different types of data in one place

Embedding within your user's workflow and making the entire workflow more productive can give you an edge up in the competitive SaaS landscape. For example, one Intercom user reports that though he has subscriptions to Intercom, Mixpanel, and UserVoice, he uses Intercom the most because it's the only one with a Slack integration. This makes it easier for his team to communicate about user tickets from Intercom in Slack. This helps to constantly put the value of Intercom in front of the user.

The team can merge customer support tickets and the surrounding conversation in one place, increasing productivity in answering the tickets. Intercom has become embedded in a channel that already had high engagement from this team—and as a result, this user calls Intercom “stickier” than the other products without Slack integrations.



But whether or not Intercom is stickier than the other products, the only thing that matters is that the experience of using Intercom is stickier than the experience of using other apps—thanks to its integrations.