How to Solve SaaS International Expansion Challenges

How to go global successfully

When you’ve decided it’s the right time for your SaaS global market pursuit, the next step is to come up with an approach that ensures success. There’s an art to successful global expansion, but crafting an effective strategy can be simplified into a selection of core components - and we’ve shared these below.

Conduct in- depth market research

When embarking on global expansion, thorough market research is a must. Understanding the target markets' dynamics, customer needs, and competitive landscape is essential.

Approaching a new market without this knowledge could have a long-lasting, negative impact on your brand, and you risk alienating your service. Instead, opt for a research approach that encompasses factors beyond consumption habits - branch out and explore cultural nuances, regulatory requirements, and local market preferences, then tailor your SaaS offering accordingly.

Don’t underestimate the importance of localization

Localization plays a vital role in global success, as it’s the key to making your service accessible to customers in new markets. By aligning your SaaS offering to suit the local language, cultural context, and user experience expectations of the target market, you will give your audience more natural ways to engage with your service.

Other elements of a localization growth strategy include:

Translating the software interface and support materials - choose a reliable tool or agency to ensure seamless translation into the native language.

- choose a reliable tool or agency to ensure seamless translation into the native language. Offer regional pricing models and payment options - use your research into local market conventions to inform these decisions.

- use your research into local market conventions to inform these decisions. Form strategic partnerships with local providers - opting to work with local technology companies who have existing market knowledge and customer networks will help to accelerate market penetration

Invest in native salesforce & support colleagues

Investing in multilingual customer support teams is a key aspect of building strong customer relationships. Providing localized customer support, training, and onboarding experiences in multiple time zones and in the native language will enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty - boosting your reputation in the market you’ve entered.

Don’t be afraid to refine your operations

To maintain product or service relevance, SaaS tech companies should be open to learning from each unique dynamics of international markets’. Being responsive to customer feedback, staying ahead of industry trends, and continuously refining the product or service based on market demands are essential pillars for sustainable growth in global markets.

How Kaleido increased monthly customer growth by 20%

Want a real-life example of how our platform has supported SaaS international expansion efforts? Paddle helped to make subscriptions the fastest-growing revenue segment for visual AI market leader, Kaleido. After millions of users accessed the initial free release, the Kaleido team put plans in motion to monetize the product – but with paying global audiences in Europe, Germany, Japan and beyond came tax compliance considerations, and the business needed a streamlined, hassle-free solution.

Choosing Paddle to manage this aspect of operations triggered a monthly customer growth uptake of 20%, and within 18 months the business has secured 43,000 paying customers from 181 countries. Our team worked closely with Kaleido to adapt and grow its revenue strategy, and each new tactic only served to strengthen its global company presence.

Begin your SaaS international expansion journey with Paddle

Ready to embark upon new markets? To enable you to focus on growing your international strategy, we’ve built an ultra-capable SaaS platform to streamline everything from payment collection to tax reporting and returns. We’re here to help you to focus on what matters, while we take care of the practicalities that come with success in foreign markets. Ready to take your services to new markets? You can get started in a few simple steps online now.