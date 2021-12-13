Measuring success with metrics that matter

So you planned, and now you’ve executed. How do you know it’s working? It’s time to dig into the metrics.

SaaS expansion plans can use all sorts of KPIs to measure success. Here we look at some of the most popular ones. Each of these benefits from digging deeper than the headline number, to understand what is happening at an individual customer cohort, country, or product level.

Revenue growth rate

Revenue Growth Rate is the increase (or decrease) in sales revenue over a given period of time, expressed as a percentage. Positive revenue growth is an indicator that a business is heading in the right direction. But it is not a very valuable benchmark by itself. For example, if costs are increasing at a higher rate than revenue, then the business is becoming less profitable.

Customer acquisition cost (CAC)

If your expansion plan includes acquiring new customers, then Customer acquisition cost (CAC) is a key metric. CAC is the money a business spends to secure a new customer. It is important because it is a signifier of profitability, along with customer revenue.

Customer lifetime value (CLV)

Customer lifetime value is the amount of profit a customer is expected to bring over the course of their entire relationship. In other words, it will tell you if you’ve got the right sort of customers to achieve your profitability targets. Analysis of CLV should go hand-in-hand with CAC. Together they help a business work out long-term return on investment (ROI).

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR)

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) is the amount of money a business gets from its subscription customers, recognized on a monthly basis. MRR is an indicator of growth (or contraction). It is also a predictor of future revenue, and so a key input for projecting cash flow and profitability. MRR can be segmented into ‘New MRR’ (the MRR from only your new subscribers) and ‘Expansion MRR’ (the additional MRR generated from existing subscribers).

Net revenue retention (NRR)

Net revenue retention (NRR) (sometimes known as net dollar retention - NDR) takes recurring revenue a step further, by taking into account current customers who not only spend more but also those who downgrade or churn. NRR is expressed as a percentage, with anything under 100% showing revenue contraction. It is an important predictor of how much your business could continue to grow from your current customer base alone.

This guide is part of a three-part series on SaaS revenue infrastructure. Check out Part 1 to master customer acquisition or Part 2 to find out how to build and implement your customer retention strategy.