2021 was another record breaking year for SaaS – with a 125% year-on-year increase in the number of companies going public (source: BMC) and average series A and B investment rounds in Europe increasing +20% and +33% respectively (source: Serena Capital).

But what did those companies have in common and how can you make sure your business is counted for in what are set to be even more impressive stats at the end of 2022?

Our recent report (State of SaaS 2022: A meta report) compiles insights, data and key takeaways from 13 industry reports to tell you just that.

In this blog, we’ll use those findings to uncover the trends and SaaS metrics driving valuations in this increasingly competitive market.

Let’s get into it.