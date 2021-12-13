Your guide to SaaS pricing strategies

Just like the three bears and their porridge, SaaS businesses get their pricing too hot, too cold, or just right. But unlike the bears, you really want Goldilocks to eat your porridge.

When SaaS businesses get their pricing just right, the most porridge is eaten. And ultimately the highest potential of revenue is won because Goldilocks (and the rest of your target audience, both present and prospective) can’t get enough of it. 🥣

And in case you’re confused here, the porridge is your product.

So, how do you get your pricing strategy just right? How do you figure out which one works best for your target audience?

Don’t risk your porridge being too hot with a price your customers won’t pay for, and don’t throw away money by making your porridge too cold.

Let’s look at what to consider to get your pricing strategy just the right temperature 🔥