Why you should change your saas pricing every 6 months

A Pricing Committee Ensures Everyone Is Onboard And Involved In Pricing Changes

As we mentioned previously, pricing is at the center of your business. This is a beautiful fact because it means that pricing is a single fulcrum you can use to push for profit. This is a horrendous fact though because it means pricing is something everyone will have an opinion on and an opportunity to politic through your organization.

To cut through the potential for politics, as well as to streamline the time and tasks to collect data and make pricing decision you need a pricing committee. A pricing committee is the strong grip of a hand that pulls your pricing lever. The purpose of this committee is to insure that your company is identifying the strengths and weaknesses of your pricing strategy and always optimizing for profit. Practically, this purpose manifests itself in two forms - equal representation from the organization, and managing the pricing process.

Equal representation throughout your organization is absolutely crucial, because each part of even a small company will have a perspective that’s important to the pricing process. Sales will provide valuable insights into the sales tactics that are working in pricing conversations. Marketing will provide necessary customer persona data. Product will know the roadmap. As such, we recommend the following structure for your committee as seen in the image below.

One piece of the above puzzle is to make sure that one person has final decision making authority for implementation, because we’ve seen plenty of pricing committees fail because of no decision maker. In a larger organization this is typically a C-level executive that’s either the CEO or the head of product or marketing. We strongly recommend that this person is not the head of sales, because sales typically has different incentives that don’t grok with being as objective as possible with a pricing strategy.

The other half of the pricing committee’s work involves managing the pricing process. We’ve written extensively on the pricing process before, but keep in mind that you should be constantly re-evaluating your pricing and your customer personas who are driven to that pricing strategy. Typically, this is a seven to nine week sprint that involves collecting data, making decisions on changes, running an impact analysis, and implementation (all seen in the image below).

Now, seven to nine weeks seems like an insane amount of time, but keep in mind that this committee isn’t doing any of this full time. In fact, they’re more often than not a member of the pricing committee for 10-20% of their job. The reason this takes seven weeks typically is that the data collection takes some times running in the background, as well as several meetings are required to walk through options. Also, keep in mind that you’re not changing your entire pricing strategy each quarter. Typically, you’re looking for small tweaks here and there based on value metric levels, discounting strategies, etc.

Overall, Pricing committees give your organization the liquid flexibility to stay on top of an ever changing pricing environment. Which is a life saver considering how quick things change in SaaS.